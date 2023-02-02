Of the players in his NBA debut game, James is the only one still in the league. Of the players in his draft class, only James remains in the league as a player. Some of his draft class peers moved into coaching (New Orleans’ Willie Green and Luke Walton), the front office (Phoenix’s James Jones, Atlanta’s Kyle Korver), part ownership and other endeavors (Utah’s Dwyane Wade) and wine making (Carmelo Anthony). “The thing that’s most impressive is his ability to do it all again the next day – not just playing the games but doing the work to play games,” said Korver, who played until he was 38 and was James’ teammate in Cleveland during three seasons.
February 2, 2023 | 11:03 am EST Update
Timberwolves, Hornets interested in Bones Hyland
Chris Haynes: ‘There’s a handful of teams who have registered interest. Among those teams, two teams I know for sure: Minnesota, and Charlotte’.
Chris Haynes on Bones Hyland: ‘Sources informed me that he is very open to being traded for a larger role.’
Cavaliers, Mavericks targeting Cam Reddish
Chris Haynes: ‘So two teams that I’ve heard tied to Cam Reddish, and one team in particular I gotta get your opinion on Stein, but… Cleveland is a team that I was told that has a really good shot at making this deal work, making it happen. The other team? Dallas. What do you have? Again, your backyard… Marc Stein: So look, on the the Mavs I can tell you. The Mavs have tried. The Mavs have tried because the price is only a second-rounder. The problem the Mavs have is they don’t have that five, six-million expiring contract like the Lakers did with Kendrick Nunn to make this deal easy. And initially I heard that the Knicks wanted Reggie Bullock, who’s a Tom Thibodeau favorite. But I’ve since heard that the Reggie Bullock fandom in the Knicks organization is not exactly unanimous. And it might be more the coach that wants him than the front office that wants him… So the Mavericks have not been able to complete a Reddish deal.
Will Barton wants out of DC?
Chris Haynes: ‘League sources have informed me that Will Barton, up there in Washington, is open to a change of scenery. He hasn’t collected that many DNPs like Cam Reddish, but he is somebody who feels like it’s time to make a change. It hasn’t worked out and going back to his hometown of DC for some reason he just hasn’t been able to stick in the rotation. He feels like he’s still the player he was, he still thinks he could be still be a prominent player in a reserve role. And I was told he would like to play on a contending team and so you got look for teams like Milwaukee or Brooklyn for that matter.’
Jazz not in ’breathless pursuit’ of Dorian Finney-Smith
Marc Stein: ‘Utah is not, based on everything I’ve been told, in breathless pursuit of Dorian Finney-Smith as it’s been described in some corners. I think the Jazz are fans of his but they’re not in a win-now situation.’
Marc Stein on Matisse Thybulle: 'Sacramento's interest is clear'
Marc Stein: ‘Sacramento’s interest is clear. It’s been a dream for the Kings, nobody on this planet, I don’t care how optimistic they are, thought that Sacramento had a chance to go into the All-Star break with the third seed in the West after 16 straight years out of the playoffs. But we know Mike Brown loves defense, and they have a need for more defense on the perimeter. So, you know, can they pull a deal off? I don’t know. Is Thybulle someone that they’re monitoring? Very much, yes.’
Marc Stein: ‘I heard from from one source this week, even if somebody offers the unprotected first that all you media guys have been talking about for ages, this person still thinks that Detroit’s gonna say no, that they are that serious about keeping Bojan Bogdanovic.’
Chris Haynes: ‘So with all that being said, and everything that we’ve been hearing circulating out of Toronto, leads me to believe that OG Anunony can be moved and before the only person I thought weeks ago that will be moved from Toronto was going to be Gary Trent Jr. And I do think it can be multiple guys moved this time around.’