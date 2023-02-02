Of the players in his NBA debut game, James is the only…

1 hour ago via Jeff Zillgitt @ USA Today Sports
Of the players in his NBA debut game, James is the only one still in the league. Of the players in his draft class, only James remains in the league as a player. Some of his draft class peers moved into coaching (New Orleans’ Willie Green and Luke Walton), the front office (Phoenix’s James Jones, Atlanta’s Kyle Korver), part ownership and other endeavors (Utah’s Dwyane Wade) and wine making (Carmelo Anthony). “The thing that’s most impressive is his ability to do it all again the next day – not just playing the games but doing the work to play games,” said Korver, who played until he was 38 and was James’ teammate in Cleveland during three seasons.

, , , , Uncategorized

, , , , , , , , , , , , ,

More HoopsHype Rumors
February 2, 2023 | 11:03 am EST Update

Cavaliers, Mavericks targeting Cam Reddish

Chris Haynes: ‘So two teams that I’ve heard tied to Cam Reddish, and one team in particular I gotta get your opinion on Stein, but… Cleveland is a team that I was told that has a really good shot at making this deal work, making it happen. The other team? Dallas. What do you have? Again, your backyard… Marc Stein: So look, on the the Mavs I can tell you. The Mavs have tried. The Mavs have tried because the price is only a second-rounder. The problem the Mavs have is they don’t have that five, six-million expiring contract like the Lakers did with Kendrick Nunn to make this deal easy. And initially I heard that the Knicks wanted Reggie Bullock, who’s a Tom Thibodeau favorite. But I’ve since heard that the Reggie Bullock fandom in the Knicks organization is not exactly unanimous. And it might be more the coach that wants him than the front office that wants him… So the Mavericks have not been able to complete a Reddish deal.
24 mins ago via Apple Podcasts

, , Top Rumors

, , , , , , ,

Will Barton wants out of DC?

Chris Haynes: ‘League sources have informed me that Will Barton, up there in Washington, is open to a change of scenery. He hasn’t collected that many DNPs like Cam Reddish, but he is somebody who feels like it’s time to make a change. It hasn’t worked out and going back to his hometown of DC for some reason he just hasn’t been able to stick in the rotation. He feels like he’s still the player he was, he still thinks he could be still be a prominent player in a reserve role. And I was told he would like to play on a contending team and so you got look for teams like Milwaukee or Brooklyn for that matter.’
24 mins ago via Apple Podcasts

, Top Rumors

, , , , , , ,

Marc Stein on Matisse Thybulle: 'Sacramento's interest is clear'

Marc Stein: ‘Sacramento’s interest is clear. It’s been a dream for the Kings, nobody on this planet, I don’t care how optimistic they are, thought that Sacramento had a chance to go into the All-Star break with the third seed in the West after 16 straight years out of the playoffs. But we know Mike Brown loves defense, and they have a need for more defense on the perimeter. So, you know, can they pull a deal off? I don’t know. Is Thybulle someone that they’re monitoring? Very much, yes.’
24 mins ago via Apple Podcasts

, , Top Rumors

, , , , ,

Home