StatMuse: Trae Young is leading the league in total assists. James Harden is leading the league in assists per game. Neither are All-Stars. pic.twitter.com/BjZHhv4Esg
February 2, 2023 | 8:54 pm EST Update
Draymond Green will not play against Denver
Anthony Slater: Draymond Green has now been ruled out in Denver. Late scratch. Right calf tightness.
Clutch Points: Alex Caruso is OUT for the remainder of Bulls-Hornets due to a right foot sprain, the team has announced. pic.twitter.com/NfPKILFwvA
Mike Curtis: #Pistons guard Hamidou Diallo, who missed Monday’s game against Dallas due to a non-Covid illness, is available for tomorrow’s game against the #Hornets. Cory Joseph (low back soreness) is out.
Anthony Slater: Anthony Lamb is inactive tonight for the Warriors in Denver. He is nearing his 50-game limit on his two-way. Currently at 42. This saves a game.