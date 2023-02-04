Ironically, while Beasley was meeting with the Timberwo…

Ironically, while Beasley was meeting with the Timberwolves and on the verge of agreeing to his contract, the current Knicks regime led by Leon Rose called to express interest in signing him, league sources told HoopsHype. Vanderbilt and Beasley have also been discussed as part of a trade package with the Atlanta Hawks for forward John Collins. The Suns have also expressed interest in trading for the duo.

February 4, 2023 | 10:20 am EST Update

Kyrie Irving to Dallas not likely?

However, Spencer Dinwiddie, Theo Pinson, and Mavericks front office members Matt Riccardi and Andrew Baker spent time with Irving in Brooklyn and know the baggage he brought during their tenures with the Nets. While Dallas has been connected to Irving once again in trade talks, league sources with knowledge of the Mavericks’ thinking downplayed the team’s chances of landing Irving in a trade.
Joe Harris could be included in potential trade involving Kyrie Irving, Russell Westbrook

There’s also been speculation Nets guard Joe Harris could be included in any trade involving Irving and Westbrook. If Harris is included, he’d reunite with Lakers assistant coach Jordan Ott who was instrumental in helping him develop from a fringe NBA player to a sharpshooter in Brooklyn. Harris, a valued core member of Brooklyn’s culture dating back to the Kenny Atkinson era, is owed $19.93 million next season.
From the Lakers’ perspective, the chances of giving up both picks unprotected are unlikely, as The Athletic’s Jovan Buha noted. Los Angeles will look to protect at least one of the picks. Russell Westbrook’s contract would need to be included in any realistic trade scenario between the teams and would likely need a third team, such as San Antonio, to ultimately acquire – and likely agree to a buyout – with Westbrook. San Antonio or any other third team taking on Westbrook would also look for draft pick compensation. Brooklyn never saw Westbrook as a logical fit with Ben Simmons during trade talks in the summer, and that thinking wouldn’t change now.
When the Nets failed to offer Irving a fully guaranteed max contract extension due to concerns over his on-court availability over the years, he requested the trade. Brooklyn is also skeptical Irving can find a full max contract elsewhere. Therefore, they must decide if they want to play hardball again with Irving and force him to play the second half of the season as a Net in an attempt to win a championship with Durant or rid themselves of a player who’s been mired in controversy and been a distraction every season during his Nets tenure.
