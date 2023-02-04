The Jazz continue to tell inquiring front offices they value Conley, Beasley and Vanderbilt as worth one first-round pick each, and Utah has discussed several frameworks that would send Beasley and Vanderbilt to teams as a package deal, such as with Atlanta, Portland and New York, sources said. Nickeil Alexander-Walker has also been included in several trade frameworks alongside Beasley and Vanderbilt, sources said.
February 4, 2023 | 2:19 pm EST Update
Heat not interested in trading Kyle Lowry for Russell Westbrook
The Lakers are surely searching for continued upgrades to their lineup around LeBron James and Anthony Davis following their January addition of Rui Hachimura, sources said, and have held conversations with both Utah and Charlotte regarding trading Russell Westbrook and the final year of his $47 million salary. It’s been repeated by league personnel that Miami has little regard for swapping Kyle Lowry for Westbrook.
You can start with the burgeoning Kyrie Irving sweepstakes, as the All-Star point guard requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets on Friday afternoon. The Lakers, Mavericks and Suns are particularly expected to pursue Irving, league sources told Yahoo Sports. And yet the Nets could very well decide to keep Irving beyond the deadline, compete for a championship with Irving and Kevin Durant at the center of their roster, and leave Los Angeles, Dallas and Phoenix, plus others, looking elsewhere.
One of the possible trade destinations for Westbrook, Utah, also remains a major catalyst ahead of the deadline. Any deal that sends Westbrook to the Jazz would almost certainly include veteran point guard Mike Conley, wing shooter Malik Beasley and forward Jarred Vanderbilt, but sources told Yahoo Sports that Utah’s front office has discussed various deals across the league with each of those three players — including several combinations of Beasley and Vanderbilt heading out of Salt Lake City together.
76ers interested in Jarred Vanderbilt
Jarred Vanderbilt’s name has also appeared amid the trade deadline conversation surrounding reserve big men, most notably with the Philadelphia 76ers, sources told Yahoo Sports. While teams like the Indiana Pacers have viewed the 6-foot-9 Vanderbilt as an attractive option at power forward, Vanderbilt has been described by league personnel as a leading target in Philadelphia’s quest to fortify its frontcourt reserves behind Joel Embiid.
The backup center market may end up being the segment of trade-deadline activity that features the most action. In addition, the Sixers, Clippers, Blazers, Nuggets, Nets, Celtics, Raptors and Kings have been mentioned by league executives as holding differing degrees of interest to bolster their center rotations.