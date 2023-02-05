Lauren L. Williams: Nate McMillan said Trae Young (non-COVID illness) is out tonight against the Nuggets.
February 4, 2023 | 9:27 pm EST Update
Tyronn Lue open to reuniting with Kyrie Irving?
Law Murray: Sources tell @TheAthletic that the LA Clippers have made a strong offer to the Brooklyn Nets for Kyrie Irving, and that head coach Tyronn Lue is open to coaching Irving again after the two won a championship with Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016.
Andrew Greif: The Clippers are indeed among the teams that are suitors for adding Kyrie Irving, a source confirmed to @latimes. There are connections up and down the roster to his time in Cleveland, of course.
Meghan Triplett: Per Jacque Vaughn: Kyrie Irving was not at Barclays tonight. Vaughn said it was agreed upon with the staff that Kyrie would not be at the game tonight. Kevin Durant was also not in attendance tonight.
Alex Schiffer: Cam Thomas, who is close with Kyrie Irving, said he was surprised by the trade request, but said “it’s not my business.” Adds Irving “is still my brother.”
Yeah. Karl is going to be back when he’s fully healthy and we expect that to happen this year. He’s doing a great job rehabbing. We don’t have a time frame, and we wouldn’t put a time frame on it. It’s a severe injury, and all we care about is his health and his long-term health. But I know it’s his expectation and we share it that we’re going to see him back out there. We know how good he is when he’s back out there, so it’s certainly part of the rationale to trade or not that we have an all-league guy sitting there getting ready, and closer by the day.
Erik Slater: Players in NBA history to tally 44+ points in 29 or fewer minutes: -Giannis Antetokounmpo -Stephen Curry -Joel Embiid -Damian Lillard -CJ McCollum -Klay Thompson (3x) -Kemba Walker -Cam Thomas Quite the company for the young guard.
February 4, 2023 | 8:16 pm EST Update
Clippers join pursuit of Kyrie Irving
The LA Clippers have joined the pursuit of Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving, sources told ESPN on Saturday. The Los Angeles Lakers, Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns — among others — have been engaging with the Nets since Irving’s trade demand on Friday, sources said. And now the Clippers – who’ve been in the trade market for a point guard — are probing a possible deal too, sources said.
Nets determined to find deal for Kyrie Irving?
The Nets are proceeding in talks throughout the league as though they’re determined to find a deal for Irving ahead of Thursday’s NBA trade deadline at 3 p.m. ET, sources said. Brooklyn has been working to find deals that can keep them in contention with the relatively imminent return of All-NBA star Kevin Durant, who’s been out since mid-January with an MCL sprain.