Yeah. Karl is going to be back when he’s fully healthy and we expect that to happen this year. He’s doing a great job rehabbing. We don’t have a time frame, and we wouldn’t put a time frame on it. It’s a severe injury, and all we care about is his health and his long-term health. But I know it’s his expectation and we share it that we’re going to see him back out there. We know how good he is when he’s back out there, so it’s certainly part of the rationale to trade or not that we have an all-league guy sitting there getting ready, and closer by the day.