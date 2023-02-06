There have been talks with the Los Angeles Lakers in …

8 hours ago via Tony Jones @ The Athletic
There have been talks with the Los Angeles Lakers in reference to taking on Russell Westbrook’s contract, but as of Sunday night those talks haven’t turned into anything substantial. There have been talks with the Atlanta Hawks in reference to John Collins, but as of Sunday night those talks haven’t been substantial, either. As of Sunday night, multiple league sources say the Hawks value Collins significantly and that they would only part with him for a team they think puts them in another tier in the Eastern Conference. 

February 6, 2023 | 5:54 pm EST Update
ESPN’s Zach Lowe and Brian Windhorst stated on the Hoop Collective podcast that the Nets were also intrigued by Raptors forward OG Anunoby, though they were uncertain if they would be able to land him. “I still don’t know what the Raptors are going to do,” said Windhorst. “The Nets are definitely calling the Raptors over the last 24 hours,” replied Zach Lowe. “If the Nets could flip some of this stuff that they got and pry OG Anunoby out of there, you may have something there with the Nets, but I don’t know if they’re going to be able to,” added Windhorst.
54 seconds ago via Rory Maher @ Yardbarker.com

The Cavaliers have put together enough offers to have a healthy idea of where Caris LeVert’s value is at the moment. Per league sources, they held conversations in recent months with the Mavericks, about a swap of LeVert for Tim Hardaway Jr. The Cavaliers, two league sources said, have also contacted the Hawks about Bogdan Bogdanovic.
56 seconds ago via Matt Moore @ Action Network

Chris Duarte, Terance Mann and Alex Caruso on Nuggets' radar

There were reports about a potential move of Hyland to Minnesota to the general manager who drafted him, Tim Connelly, but sources told Action Network there wasn’t any substance to reports of a potential swap for Naz Reid. The Nuggets are open to conversations about wings, with Chris Duarte, Terrence Mann, and Alex Caruso (likely too expensive for Denver’s asset cache) on their list of considerations.
58 seconds ago via Matt Moore @ Action Network

