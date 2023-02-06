There have been talks with the Los Angeles Lakers in reference to taking on Russell Westbrook’s contract, but as of Sunday night those talks haven’t turned into anything substantial. There have been talks with the Atlanta Hawks in reference to John Collins, but as of Sunday night those talks haven’t been substantial, either. As of Sunday night, multiple league sources say the Hawks value Collins significantly and that they would only part with him for a team they think puts them in another tier in the Eastern Conference.
February 6, 2023 | 5:54 pm EST Update
The market for Julius Randle is pretty quiet at this point. After some thought that the Knicks were out on Isaiah Hartenstein and looking to move him after signing him this summer, his recent play has changed their mind, and there’s a belief Hartenstein will stay in New York after next Thursday.
With that in mind, multiple sources told Action Network there’s real interest from the Magic in Raptors point guard Fred VanVleet. Of all the Raptors’ assets, VanVleet is thought to be the most available — he’s seeking a new long-term deal and nearing 30 years old with a lot of miles on him.
ESPN’s Zach Lowe and Brian Windhorst stated on the Hoop Collective podcast that the Nets were also intrigued by Raptors forward OG Anunoby, though they were uncertain if they would be able to land him. “I still don’t know what the Raptors are going to do,” said Windhorst. “The Nets are definitely calling the Raptors over the last 24 hours,” replied Zach Lowe. “If the Nets could flip some of this stuff that they got and pry OG Anunoby out of there, you may have something there with the Nets, but I don’t know if they’re going to be able to,” added Windhorst.
Duane Rankin: “Just keep going to work. Also understanding teams are always going to do what’s best for them. That’s why players have to do the same. Show up, got a job to do and it is what is it.” Chris Paul #Suns #Nets
The Cavaliers have put together enough offers to have a healthy idea of where Caris LeVert’s value is at the moment. Per league sources, they held conversations in recent months with the Mavericks, about a swap of LeVert for Tim Hardaway Jr. The Cavaliers, two league sources said, have also contacted the Hawks about Bogdan Bogdanovic.
Clippers taking a hard look at D'Angelo Russell
“From what I’m told, the Clippers have been looking hard at D’Angelo Russell,” said Stein on the #thisleague UNCUT podcast. “I think they have interest in Naz Reid as well, but all the signals from Minnesota have been that Naz Reid is not going to be moved.”
Chris Duarte, Terance Mann and Alex Caruso on Nuggets' radar
There were reports about a potential move of Hyland to Minnesota to the general manager who drafted him, Tim Connelly, but sources told Action Network there wasn’t any substance to reports of a potential swap for Naz Reid. The Nuggets are open to conversations about wings, with Chris Duarte, Terrence Mann, and Alex Caruso (likely too expensive for Denver’s asset cache) on their list of considerations.