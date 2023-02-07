Atlanta: Dejounte Murray (migraine) has been downloaded…

4 hours ago via Alberto De Roa @ HoopsHype

February 7, 2023 | 7:42 pm EST Update

Warriors open to idea of moving younger players in next couple of days?

The noise around the league the last couple of days is an increased willingness from the Warriors to engage in conversation and explore the idea of moving their younger, out-of-the-rotation players if a significant enough upgrade is offered. There’s a greater whiff of aggressiveness. If James Wiseman and Moses Moody weren’t providing any current on court value, could they be had for pennies on the dollar? But in recent days, as the conversations league-wide progressively turn more practical, the conceptual deals coming the Warriors’ direction have increased enough to believe something might actually materialize before the buzzer.
31 mins ago via Anthony Slater @ The Athletic

Kyrie Irving: Things changed when front office and people around were not being honest

”I cheer for them,” Irving said of the Nets, “but when things start to change and you’re not given transparency and honesty from people in the front office or people around you — I don’t know what person feels comfortable or confident in that type of environment. “And again, I don’t want to go into too many details because it’s water under the bridge now. I wish them well. I left them in fourth place. I did what I was supposed to do, took care of my teammates, was incredibly selfless in my approach to leading, and I just want to do all the right things for myself — not to appease anybody that had something negative to say about me or judge me.”
31 mins ago via Callie Caplan @ Dallas Morning News

“The reporting and the journalism that was going to come out on why I left — I knew that was going to be speculation. But for me personally, sitting in this seat today, I just know I want to be places where I’m celebrated and not just tolerated or just kind of dealt with in a way that doesn’t make me feel respected. There were times throughout this process when I was in Brooklyn where I felt very disrespected and my talent — I work extremely hard at what I do. No one ever talks about my work ethic, though. “Everyone talks about what I’m doing off the floor, so I just wanted to change that narrative, write my own story and just continue preparing in the gym and now that I’m in Dallas, just focus on what I control.”
31 mins ago via Callie Caplan @ Dallas Morning News

“I think that’s another day where I could really go into detail about it,” Irving said. “I’m not the person to really speak on names and go to someone behind their back and try to leak stuff to the media. That’s never been me. Now I’ve been an audience member, watching people say things about me that ultimately just fall off my shoulder. I’m really in a place that I’m grateful that I got to grow into over the last year and a half, two years.
31 mins ago via Callie Caplan @ Dallas Morning News

February 7, 2023 | 6:49 pm EST Update

Nets receive the rights to David Michineau in Kessler Edwards trade

Mike Vorkunov: Nets received the rights to David Michineau in the trade that sent Kessler Edwards and the infamous cash considerations to Sacramento. Michineau was the Pelicans 39th pick in the 2016 draft, then traded to the Clippers, then traded to Kings as part of a 4-team deal last season.
1 hour ago via MikeVorkunov

