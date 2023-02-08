Bogdan Bogdanovic: Congratulations to @KingJames for be…

Bogdan Bogdanovic: Congratulations to @KingJames for becoming NBA all-time scoring leader!!! True champion!!! Unbelievable competitor!!! Respect!!! 🙌👏👑

February 8, 2023 | 2:35 am EST Update
February 8, 2023 | 2:05 am EST Update

LeBron James: 'I can play a couple more years'

Clutch Points: “I know for sure. I can play a couple more years… Try to compete for championships, that’s something I feel like I can still do for any group of guys, for any franchise I can go out there and still help win multiple championships.” – LeBron James 👀 pic.twitter.com/3Ev1JblvBY

Clutch Points: “You knew that fade was comin’? Haha! Oh, that’s tough. That’s tough. Send that to me.” Bronny James showing LeBron his angle of the record-breaking shot 👑 (via @Jovan Buha) pic.twitter.com/yUoABZtpy0

