Bogdan Bogdanovic: Congratulations to @KingJames for becoming NBA all-time scoring leader!!! True champion!!! Unbelievable competitor!!! Respect!!! 🙌👏👑
February 8, 2023 | 2:35 am EST Update
Mike Trudell: Asked about the GOAT debate, LeBron said: “I don’t know, I think it’s great barbershop (debate) … If I was a GM and I had the No. 1 pick, I’d take me. I believe in myself … I can’t take nobody over me.”
Clutch Points: LeBron James: “A lot of people wanted me to go to the sky hook to break the record or one of my signature dunks. But my fadeaway is the signature play as well.” -LeBron James on his record-breaking shot pic.twitter.com/eTkJ6wyi4S
Mike Trudell: Asked where this ranks amongst all his accomplishments, @LeBron James said: “Championships are at the top, because I’m a team-first guy. You can’t be great in this league without great teammates, great coaches. The championships will always sit at the top for me.”
Mike Trudell: LeBron: “I was taught the right way to play the game for 10 years, and I knew that it worked. There’s a lot of people not teaching the game the right way. I came from a group of guys and coaches that taught us to play the right way.”
February 8, 2023 | 2:05 am EST Update
Clutch Points: “I know for sure. I can play a couple more years… Try to compete for championships, that’s something I feel like I can still do for any group of guys, for any franchise I can go out there and still help win multiple championships.” – LeBron James 👀 pic.twitter.com/3Ev1JblvBY
Clutch Points: “You knew that fade was comin’? Haha! Oh, that’s tough. That’s tough. Send that to me.” Bronny James showing LeBron his angle of the record-breaking shot 👑 (via @Jovan Buha) pic.twitter.com/yUoABZtpy0