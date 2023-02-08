Clint Capela: ALL TIME LEADING SCORER. THE CHOSEN ONE for a reason. Congrats @LeBron James 👑 🔥

Clutch Points: “I know for sure. I can play a couple more years… Try to compete for championships, that’s something I feel like I can still do for any group of guys, for any franchise I can go out there and still help win multiple championships.” – LeBron James 👀 pic.twitter.com/3Ev1JblvBY
