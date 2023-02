“What it will do is make people go back and now re-examine what Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has done in the game of basketball,” said Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas, who has long contended that Abdul-Jabbar is the best player in NBA history. “When they start comparing and they have to start looking, they’re going to have to say, ‘Oh, s—, he did that? He did this?’” Thomas said. “I think people are going to get a newfound respect for Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and his dominance in the game. There’s only been two players in our game who’ve dominated for two decades. Some others have dominated for some years. But, two decades of domination?