Determined to contend for a title, the Sixers are expected to keep their core group intact. But Thybulle, no longer viewed as an essential player, could be moved for a decent package. The Golden State Warriors, Sacramento Kings, and Atlanta Hawks are among the interested teams. The Los Angeles Clippers, Dallas Mavericks, Phoenix Suns, and Portland Trail Blazers also could view Thybulle as a good addition.
February 8, 2023 | 10:10 am EST Update
Raptors, Pelicans and Timberwolves interested in Bones Hyland
The Denver Post reported last week that the Nuggets were seeking a two-way rotation player and draft compensation, or a first-round pick for Hyland. Sources said the Nuggets felt they had traction on a first-round pick. The Nuggets (and other teams) could be waiting for other major dominoes to fall prior to Thursday’s deadline. Multiple league sources said Toronto, in addition to New Orleans and Minnesota, had registered some level of interest in Hyland.
Could Wednesday’s contest against the Boston Celtics be Matisse Thybulle’s last game as a member of the 76ers? There’s a belief that the shooting guard will be moved before Thursday’s 3 p.m. trade deadline as the team positions itself to win this season’s NBA title. The Sixers (34-18), who are third in the Eastern Conference, could replace him with a suitable backup center to help push the squad to a deep postseason run.
However, multiple league sources said Thybulle’s lack of consistent offensive production and playing time has lowered his trade value. As a result, Sixers president of basketball operation Daryl Morey could wait until moments before Thursday’s deadline to see if offers increase.
“What it will do is make people go back and now re-examine what Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has done in the game of basketball,” said Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas, who has long contended that Abdul-Jabbar is the best player in NBA history. “When they start comparing and they have to start looking, they’re going to have to say, ‘Oh, s—, he did that? He did this?’” Thomas said. “I think people are going to get a newfound respect for Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and his dominance in the game. There’s only been two players in our game who’ve dominated for two decades. Some others have dominated for some years. But, two decades of domination?
“Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s last game was against myself and the Detroit Pistons. And, let this ring loudly in your ears – in the NBA Finals. That was his last game. And he was, what, 41 or 42? His last game was in the NBA Finals. He came in in 1969. And his last NBA game, in 1989, was in the NBA Finals, against the Detroit Pistons. Now, I don’t know who they’ve been talking to, but that’s some badass s— there.” It is the swath of Abdul-Jabbar’s accomplishments across the board that resonates. No one has won more NBA Most Valuable Player awards than Abdul-Jabbar’s six.