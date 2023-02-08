The Hawks know, though, that if they want to improve their roster before the postseason, now is the time to do so. “It’s tough to say, do we make a splash (or) do we stand pat right now, you know, both options are on the table because we feel good about where we’re at,” Fields said. “We’re seeing the progress, but we also know that this is a time for us to continue to add to our group.”
February 8, 2023 | 5:41 pm EST Update
Three-team trade involving D'Angelo Russell, Russell Westbrook largely hinging on Timberwolves
Adrian Wojnarowski: ESPN Sources: Three-team trade is largely hinging on how Minnesota values D’Angelo Russell in potential deal and their return of draft assets. Lakers and Jazz have significant deal structure in place, but Minnesota has been engaged elsewhere on Russell too.
Former Clippers player Willie Warren signed with Kuwaiti team Al-Qurain SC for the remainder of the 2022-23 season.
Denver: Jamal Murray (right knee inflammation) has been upgraded to questionable for Thursday’s game against Orlando. Zeke Nnaji (right shoulder sprain) is doubtful.
Tyronn Lue joins Team USA as assistant coach
USA Basketball: Welcome to the #USABfamily, Coach Lue! @LAClippers head coach Tyronn Lue joins the #USABMNT coaching staff as an assistant for 2023-24.
Lue, 45, was hired by USA coach Steve Kerr to replace Monty Williams, who can’t coach at the FIBA World Cup this summer due to a family obligation. According to a news release, Lue’s assignment will run through the 2024 Olympics.
February 8, 2023 | 4:45 pm EST Update
Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith cleared to play with Brooklyn on Thursday
Brooklyn: Spencer Dinwiddie and Dorian Finney-Smith have been upgraded to available for Thursday’s game against Chicago. Yuta Watanabe (back tightness) and Day’Ron Sharpe (right foot soreness) are questionable.
Former Wizards player Daniel Ochefu signed with Venezuelan team Gaiteros del Zulia for the 2023 season.
While the Spurs journey through the upper Midwest and just across the border to Toronto, Spurs general manager Brian Wright is hunkered down in San Antonio entertaining offers from clubs reportedly interested in several of the team’s veterans. And, as in years past, he’s doing his work knowing he has the full support of Spurs coach Gregg Popovich. “It’s been great,” Popovich said of his relationship with Wright. “We are totally open and honest with each other. There is no territory involved. We just do our jobs.”