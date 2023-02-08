The Hawks know, though, that if they want to improve th…

2 hours ago via Lauren Williams @ Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Hawks know, though, that if they want to improve their roster before the postseason, now is the time to do so. “It’s tough to say, do we make a splash (or) do we stand pat right now, you know, both options are on the table because we feel good about where we’re at,” Fields said. “We’re seeing the progress, but we also know that this is a time for us to continue to add to our group.”

February 8, 2023 | 5:41 pm EST Update

Three-team trade involving D'Angelo Russell, Russell Westbrook largely hinging on Timberwolves

6 mins ago via wojespn

February 8, 2023 | 4:45 pm EST Update
While the Spurs journey through the upper Midwest and just across the border to Toronto, Spurs general manager Brian Wright is hunkered down in San Antonio entertaining offers from clubs reportedly interested in several of the team’s veterans. And, as in years past, he’s doing his work knowing he has the full support of Spurs coach Gregg Popovich. “It’s been great,” Popovich said of his relationship with Wright. “We are totally open and honest with each other. There is no territory involved. We just do our jobs.”
1 hour ago via Tom Orsborn @ San Antonio Express-News

