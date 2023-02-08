While the 30-year-old wing has proved how valuable he is to the Hawks as their best shooter, like the rest of his teammates, he is not untouchable. “As far as anybody (being) untouchable, it’s like, you never say never, right?” Fields said. “As you know, obviously, some guys, or you know, all guys have value, add value all over the place. So you’re always weighing that. But it’s a fluid market today, right now, and we’ll see what gets done before the deadline.”
February 8, 2023 | 5:07 pm EST Update
Tyronn Lue joins Team USA as assistant coach
USA Basketball: Welcome to the #USABfamily, Coach Lue! @LAClippers head coach Tyronn Lue joins the #USABMNT coaching staff as an assistant for 2023-24.
Former Clippers player Willie Warren signed with Kuwaiti team Al-Qurain SC for the remainder of the 2022-23 season.
February 8, 2023 | 4:45 pm EST Update
Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith cleared to play with Brooklyn on Thursday
Brooklyn: Spencer Dinwiddie and Dorian Finney-Smith have been upgraded to available for Thursday’s game against Chicago. Yuta Watanabe (back tightness) and Day’Ron Sharpe (right foot soreness) are questionable.
Former Wizards player Daniel Ochefu signed with Venezuelan team Gaiteros del Zulia for the 2023 season.
While the Spurs journey through the upper Midwest and just across the border to Toronto, Spurs general manager Brian Wright is hunkered down in San Antonio entertaining offers from clubs reportedly interested in several of the team’s veterans. And, as in years past, he’s doing his work knowing he has the full support of Spurs coach Gregg Popovich. “It’s been great,” Popovich said of his relationship with Wright. “We are totally open and honest with each other. There is no territory involved. We just do our jobs.”
Wright is focused solely on all the offers the club is receiving before Thursday’s 2 p.m. deadline. And he’s grateful for Popovich’s support and guidance. “Working with Pop has been amazing,” Wright said. “He’s a good friend. We discuss and debate everything and collectively make decisions. Thanks to his knowledge and experience, Pop is an incredible resource. Our entire basketball operations staff learns from him every day.”
Justin Grasso: Tyrese Maxey on LeBron James this morning: “That was amazing, man. That was amazing to see … That’s one of the OGs, for sure, I appreciate him. Always showing love and also being able to, like, give me a lot of knowledge and working out with me a little bit in the summertime.”
February 8, 2023 | 4:32 pm EST Update
Russell Westbrook likely to get bought out if traded to Utah
Chris Haynes: In three-team deal being discussed between Lakers, Wolves and Jazz, a buyout for Russell Westbrook in Utah would be the likely path, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport.