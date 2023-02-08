While the 30-year-old wing has proved how valuable he i…

While the 30-year-old wing has proved how valuable he is to the Hawks as their best shooter, like the rest of his teammates, he is not untouchable. “As far as anybody (being) untouchable, it’s like, you never say never, right?” Fields said. “As you know, obviously, some guys, or you know, all guys have value, add value all over the place. So you’re always weighing that. But it’s a fluid market today, right now, and we’ll see what gets done before the deadline.”

While the Spurs journey through the upper Midwest and just across the border to Toronto, Spurs general manager Brian Wright is hunkered down in San Antonio entertaining offers from clubs reportedly interested in several of the team’s veterans. And, as in years past, he’s doing his work knowing he has the full support of Spurs coach Gregg Popovich. “It’s been great,” Popovich said of his relationship with Wright. “We are totally open and honest with each other. There is no territory involved. We just do our jobs.”
Wright is focused solely on all the offers the club is receiving before Thursday’s 2 p.m. deadline. And he’s grateful for Popovich’s support and guidance. “Working with Pop has been amazing,” Wright said. “He’s a good friend. We discuss and debate everything and collectively make decisions. Thanks to his knowledge and experience, Pop is an incredible resource. Our entire basketball operations staff learns from him every day.”
