While the 30-year-old wing has proved how valuable he is to the Hawks as their best shooter, like the rest of his teammates, he is not untouchable. “As far as anybody (being) untouchable, it’s like, you never say never, right?” Fields said. “As you know, obviously, some guys, or you know, all guys have value, add value all over the place. So you’re always weighing that. But it’s a fluid market today, right now, and we’ll see what gets done before the deadline.”