Joe Cowley: Keep on eye on Atlanta. Was told that teams are waiting for them to show their hand today. The Hawks can make the market get very interesting.
February 9, 2023 | 1:14 pm EST Update
Clippers hopeful of finding John Wall trade
Marc Stein: The Clippers, league sources say, were hopeful entering deadline day that they could find a John Wall trade before the 3 PM ET trade deadline to avoid having to buy Wall out. Two hours and change to go now for that deal to materialize.
Bobby Marks: In a span of 5-days, Brooklyn has saved close to $100M in luxury tax penalties. The Nets started the weekend with a $108M penalty. This is fluid
February 9, 2023 | 1:04 pm EST Update
Serge Ibaka to Pacers
Shams Charania: The Bucks are sending Serge Ibaka to the Pacers as part of Jae Crowder deal with Nets, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.
Duane Rankin: Jae Crowder heading to #Bucks after being in the Durant trade, sources tell The Republic #Suns