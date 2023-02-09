Jake Fischer: Golden State has also been in trade discu…

2 hours ago via JakeLFischer
Jake Fischer: Golden State has also been in trade discussion regarding James Wiseman with both Portland and San Antonio today, sources said. Pistons and Hawks have talked a separate John Collins deal, sources said, but being told momentum there has stalled.

, Uncategorized

, , , , , , ,

More HoopsHype Rumors
February 9, 2023 | 4:15 pm EST Update
February 9, 2023 | 3:58 pm EST Update
Home