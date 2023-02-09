Adrian Wojnarowski: The Hawks are sending five second-round picks to the Warriors to acquire Bey, source tells ESPN.
February 9, 2023 | 3:42 pm EST Update
Pacers waiving Goga Bitadze and Terry Taylor
Scott Agness: The deal is not yet finalized, but Goga Bitadze and Terry Taylor will be waived by the Pacers. More context on the trade to come on @FieldhouseFiles.
NBA Central: The Raptors wanted Jonathan Kuminga, others and picks for OG Anunoby, per @CJ Holmes pic.twitter.com/CvsZrw5HBB
NBA Central: The Toronto Raptors wanted Terance Mann in a deal for Fred VanVleet, but the Clippers refused, per @Zach Lowe (h/t @TopBallCoverage ) pic.twitter.com/anIhuJzbzg
Adam Spolane: With Eric Gordon, Garrison Mathews, and Bruno Fernando officially off the books for next season, the Rockets will go into the summer with more than $60 million in cap space
February 9, 2023 | 3:24 pm EST Update
Rockets to waive John Wall
Kelly Iko: The Houston Rockets plan to waive John Wall, sources tell @TheAthletic.