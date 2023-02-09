Chris Haynes: Atlanta is sending Golden State five second-round picks in the three-team trade, sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport.
February 9, 2023 | 3:58 pm EST Update
Hornets to waive Reggie Jackson
Shams Charania: The Charlotte Hornets and guard Reggie Jackson are likely to agree to a contract buyout, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Jackson will be among top point guards on the open market and will prioritize contending. Hornets set to play younger players down stretch.
Chris Haynes: Portland Trail Blazers are waiving forward Greg Brown III, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport.
Shams Charania: The Phoenix Suns have moved from the ninth-best odds to the third-best odds to win the NBA title following the blockbuster acquisition of two-time champion Kevin Durant, per @FDSportsbook: pic.twitter.com/8WcKfqnmNO
Kobe Bryant jersey sold for $5.8 million
A signed Kobe Bryant jersey, worn during his lone MVP season in 2007-08, has sold for $5,849,700 with Sotheby’s, a record for any Bryant item. It’s the second most expensive basketball jersey ever sold.
Following Bryant’s death three years ago, murals arose around the world depicting Bryant in this uniform. Per Sotheby’s, the jersey’s lot includes a collection of photographs by Greg Cohen of those murals. Also, there are a variety of materials that depict this jersey including artwork, magazines, newspapers, T-shirts, photographs, pins, books and others in the lot — as well as photo matching and a letter of authenticity.
February 9, 2023 | 3:42 pm EST Update
Pacers waiving Goga Bitadze and Terry Taylor
Scott Agness: The deal is not yet finalized, but Goga Bitadze and Terry Taylor will be waived by the Pacers. More context on the trade to come on @FieldhouseFiles.
NBA Central: The Raptors wanted Jonathan Kuminga, others and picks for OG Anunoby, per @CJ Holmes pic.twitter.com/CvsZrw5HBB
NBA Central: The Toronto Raptors wanted Terance Mann in a deal for Fred VanVleet, but the Clippers refused, per @Zach Lowe (h/t @TopBallCoverage ) pic.twitter.com/anIhuJzbzg