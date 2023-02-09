Kelly Iko: Garrison Mathews and Bruno Fernando to the H…

2 hours ago via KellyIko
Kelly Iko: Garrison Mathews and Bruno Fernando to the Hawks for Justin Holiday and Frank Kaminsky, sources confirm. The Rockets will also receive two future second-round picks (OKC’s 2024 and 2025 2nds), sources tell @TheAthletic

February 9, 2023 | 4:15 pm EST Update
February 9, 2023 | 3:58 pm EST Update
