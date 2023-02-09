Jake Fischer: The Hawks had registered interest with the Pistons on Saddiq Bey since the beginning of the league’s trade season in December, sources said. There were conversations involving John Collins. Bey will be up for major extension money this summer. Atlanta is not done trying to deal.
February 9, 2023 | 4:15 pm EST Update
Masai Ujiri: The opportunity was not there for Raptors to make a blockbuster trade
Josh Lewenberg: What would Masai Ujiri say to fans that wanted the Raptors to make a blockbuster trade? “It didn’t happen.” Why didn’t it happen? “The opportunity was not there for us to make a blockbuster trade.”
Vivek Jacob: Masai on deals that were on the table and what factored into decision-making: “The trade deadline is not a great place to make long-term decisions.”
Wizards will sign Quenton Jackson to a two-way contract
Shams Charania: The Washington Wizards are signing guard Quenton Jackson to a two-way contract, agents Adie von Gontard and Gino Littles tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.
Andrew Greif: Here’s the draft compensation the Clippers are receiving from Memphis as part of the Luke Kennard trade, per source @latimessports:
NBA star Carmelo Anthony is joining Isos Capital and its founders, WWE board members Michelle Wilson and George Barrios, to launch a $750 million sports-focused private equity fund, according to an investment deck reviewed by Sportico.
Anthony, who joins as partner, has been investing in early-stage media, consumer internet and technology ventures through Melo7 Tech Ventures. Through that firm, he was an early investor in DraftKings, ride-sharing outfit Lyft and mattress-maker Casper, according to data compiled by Crunchbase.
February 9, 2023 | 3:58 pm EST Update
Hornets to waive Reggie Jackson
Shams Charania: The Charlotte Hornets and guard Reggie Jackson are likely to agree to a contract buyout, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Jackson will be among top point guards on the open market and will prioritize contending. Hornets set to play younger players down stretch.