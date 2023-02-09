Jake Fischer: The Hawks had registered interest with th…

2 hours ago via JakeLFischer
Jake Fischer: The Hawks had registered interest with the Pistons on Saddiq Bey since the beginning of the league’s trade season in December, sources said. There were conversations involving John Collins. Bey will be up for major extension money this summer. Atlanta is not done trying to deal.

February 9, 2023 | 4:15 pm EST Update
February 9, 2023 | 3:58 pm EST Update
