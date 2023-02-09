Chris Haynes: Atlanta Hawks plan to keep John Collins past the trade deadline, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport.
February 9, 2023 | 4:15 pm EST Update
Masai Ujiri: The opportunity was not there for Raptors to make a blockbuster trade
Josh Lewenberg: What would Masai Ujiri say to fans that wanted the Raptors to make a blockbuster trade? “It didn’t happen.” Why didn’t it happen? “The opportunity was not there for us to make a blockbuster trade.”
Vivek Jacob: Masai on deals that were on the table and what factored into decision-making: “The trade deadline is not a great place to make long-term decisions.”
Wizards will sign Quenton Jackson to a two-way contract
Shams Charania: The Washington Wizards are signing guard Quenton Jackson to a two-way contract, agents Adie von Gontard and Gino Littles tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.
Andrew Greif: Here's the draft compensation the Clippers are receiving from Memphis as part of the Luke Kennard trade, per source @latimessports:
NBA star Carmelo Anthony is joining Isos Capital and its founders, WWE board members Michelle Wilson and George Barrios, to launch a $750 million sports-focused private equity fund, according to an investment deck reviewed by Sportico.
Anthony, who joins as partner, has been investing in early-stage media, consumer internet and technology ventures through Melo7 Tech Ventures. Through that firm, he was an early investor in DraftKings, ride-sharing outfit Lyft and mattress-maker Casper, according to data compiled by Crunchbase.
February 9, 2023 | 3:58 pm EST Update
Hornets to waive Reggie Jackson
Shams Charania: The Charlotte Hornets and guard Reggie Jackson are likely to agree to a contract buyout, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Jackson will be among top point guards on the open market and will prioritize contending. Hornets set to play younger players down stretch.