Chris Haynes: Atlanta Hawks plan to keep John Collins p…

2 hours ago via ChrisBHaynes
Chris Haynes: Atlanta Hawks plan to keep John Collins past the trade deadline, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport.

February 9, 2023 | 4:15 pm EST Update
February 9, 2023 | 3:58 pm EST Update
