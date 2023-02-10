Sources tell cleveland.com the Cavs had a long list of high-priority targets, players they coveted most — Brooklyn’s Royce O’Neale, Dorian Finney-Smith and Cam Johnson, Atlanta’s Bogdan Bogdanovic, Boston’s Grant Williams, Pistons sniper Bojan Bogdanovic (Detroit’s ask was termed “outrageous” by one rival executive) and a few others. All of them stayed put. Sources say those teams either weren’t interested in what the asset-poor Cavs — who couldn’t offer a first-round pick without acquiring another one (something the team explored) because they spent so much draft capital on the Donovan Mitchell blockbuster — were willing to give up or the price tag was deemed too high for the caliber of player coming back.
February 9, 2023
Pelicans were reluctant to include Trey Murphy and Dyson Daniels in trade talks
But New Orleans decided it wasn’t the right time to make an all-in move for a player like Anunoby or new Brooklyn Net Mikal Bridges. The Pelicans didn’t show much interest in including former first-round picks Trey Murphy and Dyson Daniels in potential deals, according to league sources who were not authorized to speak publicly on trade discussions. This made it challenging to construct the type of mega-deals other teams were looking to make for some of the big names that were available.
New Orleans’ only move was to trade Devonte’ Graham and four second-round picks to the San Antonio Spurs in exchange for veteran guard Josh Richardson, league sources confirmed to The Athletic. While Richardson, 29, is in the final year of his contract, a team source confirmed the Pelicans plan to keep him on the roster after this deal.
Mikal Bridges found out about trade on FaceTime with Damion Lee
NBA on ESPN: Mikal Bridges said he found out he was traded on a FaceTime from Damion Lee 😳 pic.twitter.com/QJiVDiN14l
Cavaliers went after Royce O'Neale before deadline
Throughout Thursday, sources say Cleveland went hard after O’Neale — a playoff-tested 3-and-D wing, one of Mitchell’s closest friends from their Utah days together, a snug locker room fit and a name that went to the top of the team’s wish list following Brooklyn’s roster overhaul. The Cavs even tried to get ultra-creative, lining up a series of shrewd, out-of-the-ordinary chess moves with other teams first to strengthen a potential final package. Brooklyn — which wanted more than a first-round pick, a price increase from what it took to get O’Neale this past offseason — wouldn’t bite.
“We just didn’t feel like anything was going to really move the needle for us,” Altman said shortly after Thursday’s 3 p.m. buzzer. “Scoured the market and talked to every team I could. We could have made a move that was lateral, multiple moves that were lateral, that I didn’t think appreciably made us better. I really wanted to see what this group looked like together, fully healthy.”
Erik Slater: Sean Marks was asked about Kyrie saying he was thinking about leaving after year 1 in BKN: Said he doesn’t want to speak for how Kyrie felt. Added that it’s easy to reflect and point fingers, but he’d rather look internally at what could have been done better by all parties. pic.twitter.com/V0YgRozXY4
Dave McMenamin: Darvin Ham on the Suns adding Kevin Durant: “I think it’s a huge shot in the arm for the Western Conference … but make no mistake about it, we don’t fear anyone”