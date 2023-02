Sources tell cleveland.com the Cavs had a long list of high-priority targets, players they coveted most — Brooklyn’s Royce O’Neale, Dorian Finney-Smith and Cam Johnson, Atlanta’s Bogdan Bogdanovic, Boston’s Grant Williams, Pistons sniper Bojan Bogdanovic (Detroit’s ask was termed “outrageous” by one rival executive) and a few others. All of them stayed put. Sources say those teams either weren’t interested in what the asset-poor Cavs — who couldn’t offer a first-round pick without acquiring another one (something the team explored) because they spent so much draft capital on the Donovan Mitchell blockbuster — were willing to give up or the price tag was deemed too high for the caliber of player coming back