That leads to Grant, who told The Athletic earlier this month that he has been offered a four-year, $112 million extension by the Blazers. He said he will likely wait until after the season to make a decision on the offer, and in earlier conversations with The Athletic, he indicated that winning would be the top, or near the top, of his priorities when considering Portland. He has until June 30 to accept the offer, after which he becomes a free agent. If he decides to head to free agency, the Blazers will be able to offer him more years and more money than other teams, but a source close to Grant said the difference in money is not life-altering enough to sacrifice his desire to win