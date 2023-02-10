Among the player the Wolves pursued were Denver’s Bones Hyland, Phoenix’s Jae Crowder, Detroit’s Saddiq Bey and Miami’s Max Strus, per sources. It’s clear that after losing a high volume 3-point shooter in Russell, they were looking at options to fill the shooting void.
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day
February 10, 2023 | 10:45 am EST Update
More than a dozen teams called to inquire about Naz Reid’s availability
As The Athletic forecasted earlier this week, the Timberwolves did not trade center Naz Reid, who was a coveted player on the market. More than a dozen teams called to inquire about his availability, sources said, but the Timberwolves didn’t come close to moving him. The Wolves are big fans of Reid, who has developed from an undrafted free agent with an injured foot into one of the most skilled backup big men in the league. He is one of the team’s most prideful workers, having stayed in Minneapolis for most of last summer to hone his game. He is posting career highs in rebounds (4.8 in 18 minutes per game) and field goal percentage (.535). In 10 starts this season, Reid is averaging 15.1 points and 6.8 rebounds in 25 minutes. The Wolves are 7-3 when he starts.
That wasn’t a very revealing answer from Thibodeau, but make no mistake: Hart was acquired to play right away. The 6-4 wing, who started every game this season for the Blazers, was coveted by the coach. According to a source, Thibodeau pushed to acquire Hart even last season before the Villanova product was dealt from the Pelicans to the Blazers.
Of all his attributes, Hart’s rebounding stands out as elite for a guard with averages of 8.2 boards overall and 1.9 on offense. Thibodeau explained why that’s important. “The volume of threes has changed that aspect of [guards needing to rebound] because of the long rebounds. So I think that’s become important,” the coach said. “I think we’ve always put a premium on the rebounding — we always say the defense, the rebounding and low turnovers puts you in position to win. And when you see teams taking 50 threes, and then those long rebounds, they’re important. They’re critical. How quick are you to the ball? Can you get from the elbow to the corner? All those things that are important.”
That leads to Grant, who told The Athletic earlier this month that he has been offered a four-year, $112 million extension by the Blazers. He said he will likely wait until after the season to make a decision on the offer, and in earlier conversations with The Athletic, he indicated that winning would be the top, or near the top, of his priorities when considering Portland. He has until June 30 to accept the offer, after which he becomes a free agent. If he decides to head to free agency, the Blazers will be able to offer him more years and more money than other teams, but a source close to Grant said the difference in money is not life-altering enough to sacrifice his desire to win.
So for all the talk about keeping Lillard happy (more on that in a bit) a larger dynamic was at work this week with the Blazers’ handling of the deadline: convincing Grant that this is a place where he can win. Unless Grant happens to be a draft geek and is jazzed about the five second-round picks Cronin managed to land from Golden State in exchange for Payton, it’s hard to see how he can trust this front office has the gumption and tools to be considered seriously.
By trading Hachimura without taking on financial commitments beyond this season, Sheppard cleared a financial pathway without going into the luxury tax to re-sign Kuzma this summer, pay Beal the $46.7 million he’s owed next season and pay the $36.0 million owed to Porziņģis if Porziņģis exercises his player option for next season. “We did all of this with that in mind: To see that core and go (with them in the future),” Sheppard said. “It’s a partnership. We have to show them this is the right place for them, and by what they do, (they have to) show us that they’re the right guys for us, and we feel they are. I think they feel the same.”
How can they pull that off with a new group that needs time it doesn’t have to build chemistry and cohesion? “It just starts with getting them in the gym,” Ham said. “Film work. Film study. Our coaches, we have a great coaching staff, really doing their due diligence. Crossing every T. Dotting every I. A lot of script work. A lot of breakdown work, in terms of how we want to defend so they can get accustomed to that. And just mesh them in. And you’re going to have that little period of discovery where they may be trying to find the right rhythm. You’re going to go through that whole process but we feel good.”