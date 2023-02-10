James Edwards III: Troy Weaver on Saddiq Bey: “Saddiq is like family to me. He’s a worker, tremendous young man. He brought a lot to the table, and he’ll continue in his young career to grow as a player. I’m excited for him. I’m praying for his success.”
February 10, 2023 | 5:48 pm EST Update
Monty Williams on Jalen Smith: I didn't him him a fair shake
Duane Rankin: “I didn’t give him a fair shake.” Monty Williams on Jalen Smith, who is now with #Pacers after starting his career in Phoenix. #Suns
Tom Orsborn: Pop on if it was tough saying so long to Jakob Poeltl, Josh Richardson: “Nah, they are getting paid. They are fine. They don’t care. They are big boys.” Turning serious, “They were great guys, wonderful for us. They were great teammates, wish them well.”
Tom Orsborn: Pop on Devonte’ Graham: “Devonte is a very good shooter, very veteran-like, spent four years at Kansas. He has been a wonderful member of the team there in New Orleans. Class guy. Happy to have him.”
February 10, 2023 | 5:42 pm EST Update
Mitchell Robinson out until after the All-Star break
Stefan Bondy: Tom Thibodeau said Mitchell Robinson won’t be back until after the All-Star break. Added that Robinson is progressing well.
Fred Katz: Tom Thibodeau says Josh Hart is NOT active today against the 76ers. He did pass his physical.