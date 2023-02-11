Gary Payton II — the Warriors’ high-profile trade d…

Gary Payton II — the Warriors’ high-profile trade deadline acquisition — could miss two-to-three months after a core muscle issue showed up in his physical on Friday morning, league sources confirmed to The Athletic, putting the four-team deal between the Warriors, Pistons, Hawks and Blazers in jeopardy. The Warriors ruled him as a failed physical on Friday, and have until Saturday to go through with the deal as a technical pass of the physical or rescind the entire trade.

Payton, according to sources, had been playing through pain in Portland. Sources added that the Blazers training staff had been pushing him to gut through it, giving him Toradol shots. This had not been relayed to the Warriors during the negotiation process. Payton had abdominal surgery during the summer. The Blazers initially projected he’d be ready for the regular season. But his rehab lingered, his timeline kept getting pushed back and Payton ended up missing the season’s first 35 games, hinting after his return that he still didn’t feel fully right, mentioning a few setbacks.
