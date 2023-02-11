Gary Payton II — the Warriors’ high-profile trade deadline acquisition — could miss two-to-three months after a core muscle issue showed up in his physical on Friday morning, league sources confirmed to The Athletic, putting the four-team deal between the Warriors, Pistons, Hawks and Blazers in jeopardy. The Warriors ruled him as a failed physical on Friday, and have until Saturday to go through with the deal as a technical pass of the physical or rescind the entire trade.
