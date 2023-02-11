Cronin said he was aware of the report but hadn’t been contacted by the Warriors, Hawks or Pistons, who were also in the deal. “I haven’t heard from any teams about this. So for now I have to defer,” said Cronin, who was at a news conference to speak about Portland’s moves at the NBA trade deadline.
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day
February 11, 2023 | 4:29 am EST Update
Paul George campaigning for Russell Westbrook
Tomer Azarly: “If there is somebody out there — Russell [Westbrook] — if it makes sense and it goes with our team, we’re all for it… Hopefully Russell sees this and we figure something out.” Paul George on the Clippers adding a traditional point guard
Law Murray: Paul George on Russell Westbrook: “I just think we in particular, we got enough shooting to surround Russ where Russ can be Russ.” pic.twitter.com/n51A80cWDh
Law Murray: Asked Paul George what Kawhi Leonard thinks about Russell Westbrook. “He likes him. But you got to talk to ‘whi for his answer.” Then tags again… “hopefully Russ sees this!” pic.twitter.com/KDvQ7g234o
Law Murray: Probably Paul George’s most direct statements: – “No knock” on Lakers, but feels fit is better with LAC – Says he, Kawhi, Norm, T-Mann can run with Russ – “Sucked John (Wall) didn’t work. But what John brought is what we need.” pic.twitter.com/GjQbdn13mr
Marcus Morris on Russell Westbrook: 'We would accept him with open arms'
Andrew Greif: Marcus Morris Sr. also said postgame he would like to see the Clippers add a traditional point guard and named Russell Westbrook. He said a lot more about his reasoning why, but a snippet of his comments: “We would accept him with open arms.” pic.twitter.com/ZAKakmRSsh
Ohm Youngmisuk: Paul George and Marcus Morris Sr. went out of their way to campaign for Clips to add Russell Westbrook should he be bought out. They believe he would fit in and both said the Clippers can use a point guard. They also believe Russ took more blame than he should have with Lakers.
Teams such as the Miami Heat and Chicago Bulls have been connected to Westbrook. On an episode of “thisleague uncut,” NBA insider Chris Haynes said: “My gut feeling tells me he would probably like to stay home in LA. … I feel like the Clippers have a really good shot at landing Russ.”
Bulls frontrunners for Russell Westbrook's services?
If Westbrook is bought out, he has been most strongly linked to the Los Angeles Clippers and Miami Heat, but it could be the Chicago Bulls who ultimately sign him. “If he gets out into the buyout market, there is significant interest in Westbrook,” said Adrian Wojnarowski. “I think one team you got to watch and I think will be a frontrunner are the Chicago Bulls. Billy Donovan certainly coached Westbrook in Oklahoma City. If you go further down his bench, Mo Cheeks, Josh Longstaff… There is a staff of former OKC assistants who all had good relationships and worked well with Westbrook with the Bulls. And you could see how he fits just bringing some energy and fire to that team’s bench.”