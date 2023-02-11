Cronin said he was aware of the report but hadn’t bee…

3 hours ago via Anne M. Peterson @ basketballnews.com
Cronin said he was aware of the report but hadn’t been contacted by the Warriors, Hawks or Pistons, who were also in the deal. “I haven’t heard from any teams about this. So for now I have to defer,” said Cronin, who was at a news conference to speak about Portland’s moves at the NBA trade deadline.

, , Uncategorized

, , , , , ,

More HoopsHype Rumors
February 11, 2023 | 4:29 am EST Update

Marcus Morris on Russell Westbrook: 'We would accept him with open arms'

Andrew Greif: Marcus Morris Sr. also said postgame he would like to see the Clippers add a traditional point guard and named Russell Westbrook. He said a lot more about his reasoning why, but a snippet of his comments: “We would accept him with open arms.” pic.twitter.com/ZAKakmRSsh
3 hours ago via AndrewGreif

, Top Rumors

, , , , ,

Bulls frontrunners for Russell Westbrook's services?

If Westbrook is bought out, he has been most strongly linked to the Los Angeles Clippers and Miami Heat, but it could be the Chicago Bulls who ultimately sign him. “If he gets out into the buyout market, there is significant interest in Westbrook,” said Adrian Wojnarowski. “I think one team you got to watch and I think will be a frontrunner are the Chicago Bulls. Billy Donovan certainly coached Westbrook in Oklahoma City. If you go further down his bench, Mo Cheeks, Josh Longstaff… There is a staff of former OKC assistants who all had good relationships and worked well with Westbrook with the Bulls. And you could see how he fits just bringing some energy and fire to that team’s bench.”
3 hours ago via RealGM

Top Rumors

, , , ,

Home