Joel Embiid is unsure if his left foot soreness will affect his appearance in the NBA All-Star Game. The 76ers center was selected to start in the game as an injury replacement Friday afternoon. But Embiid indicated it’s no guarantee that he’ll play following that night’s 119-108 victory over the New York Knicks at the Wells Fargo Center. “We will see how it goes,” Embiid said. “I got three games [before the All-Star Game]. So I’m just taking it day by day. So I’m just taking it day-by-day.”