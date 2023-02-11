Atlanta Hawks PR: The Atlanta Hawks announced today tha…

13 mins ago via HawksPR

February 11, 2023 | 12:35 pm EST Update

Joel Embiid to sit out All-Star Game?

Joel Embiid is unsure if his left foot soreness will affect his appearance in the NBA All-Star Game. The 76ers center was selected to start in the game as an injury replacement Friday afternoon. But Embiid indicated it’s no guarantee that he’ll play following that night’s 119-108 victory over the New York Knicks at the Wells Fargo Center. “We will see how it goes,” Embiid said. “I got three games [before the All-Star Game]. So I’m just taking it day by day. So I’m just taking it day-by-day.”
13 mins ago via Keith Pompey @ The Philadelphia Inquirer

Embiid also said he’s unsure if he’ll play against the Nets (33-22), which would mark his third game in four nights. “I’ll see,” Embiid said of playing. “Every game I’ve been questionable. It’s all about seeing how I feel. … I’m just trying to get [past three games] and give myself a little break to make sure I give it some time. That’s what the doctor says.”
13 mins ago via Keith Pompey @ The Philadelphia Inquirer

February 11, 2023 | 12:21 pm EST Update

Suns an option for Kyrie Irving next season?

Chris Haynes: I was told Phoenix Suns had visions of having Kyrie and KD this season. They had visions of that they had an agenda to make that happen. I don’t know how they were going to do it. But they had visions of having KD and Kyrie this season. So don’t dismiss the possibility that Kyrie could be added for next season as well.
27 mins ago via Apple Podcasts

, Top Rumors

Nets wanted Rui Hachimura in a potential Kyrie Irving trade with Lakers

Marc Stein: I was told the Nets asked from the Lakers way more than they asked from any other team for Kyrie and they didn’t just want the two first-round picks and Russell Westbrook, they wanted Austin Reeves, they wanted Max Christie, they wanted Rui Hachimura in a separate deal… They wanted everything the Lakers had.
27 mins ago via Apple Podcasts

, Top Rumors

