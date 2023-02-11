Atlanta Hawks PR: The Atlanta Hawks announced today that two-way guard Trent Forrest has been transferred to the College Park Skyhawks.
February 11, 2023 | 12:35 pm EST Update
Joel Embiid to sit out All-Star Game?
Joel Embiid is unsure if his left foot soreness will affect his appearance in the NBA All-Star Game. The 76ers center was selected to start in the game as an injury replacement Friday afternoon. But Embiid indicated it’s no guarantee that he’ll play following that night’s 119-108 victory over the New York Knicks at the Wells Fargo Center. “We will see how it goes,” Embiid said. “I got three games [before the All-Star Game]. So I’m just taking it day by day. So I’m just taking it day-by-day.”
Embiid also said he’s unsure if he’ll play against the Nets (33-22), which would mark his third game in four nights. “I’ll see,” Embiid said of playing. “Every game I’ve been questionable. It’s all about seeing how I feel. … I’m just trying to get [past three games] and give myself a little break to make sure I give it some time. That’s what the doctor says.”
Orlando finalized a buyout with shooting guard Terrence Ross; Miami and Phoenix are among teams with interest. But the Heat must decide how to use its two open roster spots among point guards, shooting guards and power rotation players.
Mark Medina: NBA flex scheduling in reaction to Nets trading Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant: On Feb. 15, ESPN swapping Heat-Nets for Cavs-Sixers.
February 11, 2023 | 12:21 pm EST Update
Suns an option for Kyrie Irving next season?
Chris Haynes: I was told Phoenix Suns had visions of having Kyrie and KD this season. They had visions of that they had an agenda to make that happen. I don’t know how they were going to do it. But they had visions of having KD and Kyrie this season. So don’t dismiss the possibility that Kyrie could be added for next season as well.
Nets wanted Rui Hachimura in a potential Kyrie Irving trade with Lakers
Marc Stein: I was told the Nets asked from the Lakers way more than they asked from any other team for Kyrie and they didn’t just want the two first-round picks and Russell Westbrook, they wanted Austin Reeves, they wanted Max Christie, they wanted Rui Hachimura in a separate deal… They wanted everything the Lakers had.
Mavericks not interested in Patrick Beverley
Marc Stein: Dallas is expected to be active in the buyout market, but I’m also told they will they do not plan at this point to go after Patrick Beverley.