Kevin Chouinard: McMillan says that Fernando and Mathew…

2 hours ago via KLChouinard

, Uncategorized

, , ,

More HoopsHype Rumors
February 11, 2023 | 7:21 pm EST Update

Damian Lillard on Josh Hart: He's probably going to opt out of his deal

Hart, the newly-acquired guard, can become a free agent after the season by declining his $13 million player option. And to hear his former superstar teammate explain why the Blazers traded him to New York, Hart is likely headed to free agency. “He’s probably going to opt out of the deal that he has now, and you have to assume he’s going to be wanted in the open market,” Dame Lillard said, “and there’s a chance you lose a player like that if you’re not going to match that number.”
38 mins ago via Stefan Bondy @ New York Daily News

, , Top Rumors

, , , , , ,

Home