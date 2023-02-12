According to a source, the Warriors believe Portland withheld critical information regarding Payton’s health prior to agreeing to the trade and have been in contact with the league office about the situation. The league did not immediately return requests for comment.
February 12, 2023 | 9:16 am EST Update
Thunder signing Olivier Sarr to two-way deal
Michael Scotto: The Oklahoma City Thunder is signing Olivier Sarr to a two-way contract, league sources told @HoopsHype. Sarr appeared in 22 games for the Thunder last season.
There’s a growing sense of frustration within the Golden State Warriors’ front office regarding the Portland Trail Blazers’ handling of Thursday’s Gary Payton II trade, league sources told The Chronicle. Payton’s post-trade physical revealed a core muscle injury could reportedly sideline him for up to three months, which has threatened to unravel Golden State’s four-team deal with Detroit, Atlanta and Portland.
Adrian Wojnarowski: Reporting for ABC’s NBA Countdown on Golden State’s looming deadline to decide on fate of four-team trade pic.twitter.com/5ZeyYwKtQh
And while Davis struggled offensively, shooting just five for 19, he grabbed 16 rebounds and blocked three shots, including two late. “Just shifted my mindset to the defensive end,” Davis said. “… I just wanted to go down and get every rebound and block every shot.” The Lakers (26-31) closed the game on a 16-7 run to stop a three-game losing streak — the kind of late-game execution you might not expect from a group still in the “get to know you” phase.
Clutch Points: Anthony Davis and Draymond Green jawing at each other and LeBron loves it 😂 pic.twitter.com/LNiTNk3xvL
Former Villanova teammate Jalen Brunson dropped a game-high 38 points, while the hard-nosed Hart provided all of the advertised intangibles in 25 minutes off the bench, to propel the Knicks to a 126-120 victory over the Jazz before an appreciative Garden crowd. “They’re embracing me right now and I love it,” Hart said of the MSG fans. “I’m going to come in every day. I’m a blue collar player. I’m going to do whatever I need to do, whatever the team needs me to do that day … I’m going to bring toughness, physicality and just smart plays. “It felt great for them to show me love the first time I came in. After those shots, it felt great.”
As fiery a competitor as Luka Doncic is, he couldn’t stop smiling after the Dallas Mavericks’ 133-128 overtime loss Saturday night to the Sacramento Kings. That’s how much Doncic enjoyed playing with new teammate Kyrie Irving for the first time — and how excited Doncic is about the possibilities for the All-Star backcourt partnership. “It’s only our first game together, but it’s so fun to play with this guy,” Doncic said. “He’s an amazing basketball player, and I think it’s going to be really fun. First game, it was really fun.”