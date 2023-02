Former Villanova teammate Jalen Brunson dropped a game-high 38 points, while the hard-nosed Hart provided all of the advertised intangibles in 25 minutes off the bench, to propel the Knicks to a 126-120 victory over the Jazz before an appreciative Garden crowd. “They’re embracing me right now and I love it,” Hart said of the MSG fans. “I’m going to come in every day. I’m a blue collar player. I’m going to do whatever I need to do, whatever the team needs me to do that day … I’m going to bring toughness, physicality and just smart plays. “It felt great for them to show me love the first time I came in. After those shots, it felt great.”