The former NBA champion, who won the Finals with the Toronto Raptors in 2019, is expected to be the starting point guard for the Steelers. “His presence on the court improves the ball movement as well as player movement,” Steelers coach Cheng Chih-lung said. “The team’s rhythm has completely changed, which opened everyone’s eyes.” Despite the team’s downward trend, Lin -who last played for Guangzhou Loong Lions in the Chinese Basketball Association – is still sending encouraging messages to his teammates and the fans. “If you focus on the process, you can accept the result,” he said. Lin added that even if results are not satisfactory, the team does not have to be ashamed if they can establish ‘100 percent commitment’ in every aspect.