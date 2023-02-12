Bobby Marks: My educated guess is that GSW approves this trade tonight and let’s the league conduct a full investigation. Too much at stake at right now Atlanta made a separate trade with Houston to get further below the tax. This allowed them to take back S. Bey and stay under.
February 12, 2023 | 2:26 pm EST Update
Zion Williamson suffers hamstring injury setback, out several more weeks
Will Guillory: David Griffin just told media in New Orleans that Zion Williamson suffered a setback in his hamstring rehab and he’ll be out several more weeks. Really tough blow for the Pelicans. Williamson hasn’t played since Jan. 2.
RJ Hampton could be waived or bought out
Khobi Price: RJ Hampton potentially could be waived or have his contract with the Orlando Magic bought out, league sources told @orlandosports. It’d give R.J. the opportunity to get more consistent playing time/opportunity elsewhere.