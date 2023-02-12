Bobby Marks: My educated guess is that GSW approves thi…

2 hours ago via BobbyMarks42
Bobby Marks: My educated guess is that GSW approves this trade tonight and let’s the league conduct a full investigation. Too much at stake at right now Atlanta made a separate trade with Houston to get further below the tax. This allowed them to take back S. Bey and stay under.

February 12, 2023 | 2:26 pm EST Update
