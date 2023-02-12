All NBA Teams All NBA Teams Eastern Atlanta Boston Brooklyn Charlotte Chicago Cleveland Detroit Indiana Miami Milwaukee New York Orlando Philadelphia Toronto Washington Western Dallas Denver Golden State Houston LA Clippers LA Lakers Memphis Minnesota New Orleans Oklahoma City Phoenix Portland Sacramento San Antonio Utah Adrian Wojnarowksi: If the Warriors and league are able… shares share tweet pin sms send email 1 hour ago – via Twitter wojespn Adrian Wojnarowksi: If the Warriors and league are able to find a way, the Warriors will acquire Payton II and James Wiseman (Detroit), Saddiq Bey (Atlanta) and Kevin Knox (Portland) will be approved to join their new teams. Talks are ongoing today. Trade, Uncategorized Trade, Gary Payton II, James Wiseman, Kevin Knox, Saddiq Bey, Atlanta Hawks, Detroit Pistons, Golden State Warriors, Portland Trail Blazers Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week Views per day shares share tweet pin sms send email