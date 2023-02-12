Kevin Chouinard: For tomorrow’s game at Charlotte: Trae Young (left shoulder soreness) is probable. Bogdan Bogdanovic (right hip soreness) is questionable. John Collins (left hip flexor soreness) is questionable.
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day
February 12, 2023 | 6:02 pm EST Update
Four-team trade involving Gary Payton II on track to be completed this Sunday
Adrian Wojnarowski: ESPN Sources: The four-team trade, held up by Golden State’s concern over Gary Payton II’s physical, is tracking to be completed today. Deal allows Payton II (Golden State) James Wiseman (Detroit), Saddiq Bey (Atlanta) and Kevin Knox (Portland) to join new teams.
Adrian Wojnarowski: There’s still work to do to get Golden State’s approval on trade, but there’s optimism that it’ll be completed, sources tell ESPN.
Adrian Wojnarowski: There are still details getting ironed out with league office, but Golden State is expressing confidence to teams that trade will be completed ahead of 9:30 PM ET deadline, sources tell ESPN.
Gary Washburn: Props to @Khari Thompson for asking Ja Morant if he regrets comments about “being fine” in the West after moves by #Mavs & #Suns. “I said what I said that I mean that. The confidence I have when I said that is the confidence that got us to the point where we at now.” #Grizzlies
Bobby Manning: Al Horford to me on Mike Muscala: “A guy that cares about winning. I enjoyed playing with him, because he plays the right way … good guy, good locker room guy, wants to compete, he’s going to show up every night … very professional, even from a very young age…”
Bobby Manning: Muscala on Friday: “I came to Atlanta when I was young, so just learning from (Horford), seeing his work ethic, his consistency, just being a great leader, being so consistent. It’s really great to have a familiar face in him.”
CJ McCollum was added to New Orleans’ injury list Sunday. Due to a right ankle sprain, McCollum is listed as questionable to play in Monday’s game at Oklahoma City.
February 12, 2023 | 5:36 pm EST Update
Mavericks will pursue Justin Holiday if he's bought out by Houston
Marc Stein: Dallas will pursue the addition of Justin Holiday should Holiday secure a contract buyout from Houston, league sources say. The Rockets have already sent Danny Green (Cleveland-bound) and John Wall (available) to the NBA buyout market. More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com