Adrian Wojnarowski: There are still details getting ironed out with league office, but Golden State is expressing confidence to teams that trade will be completed ahead of 9:30 PM ET deadline, sources tell ESPN.
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day
February 12, 2023 | 6:23 pm EST Update
Warriors will go through with Gary Payton II trade
Shams Charania: The Warriors will go through with the Gary Payton II four-team trade, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Golden State will not pass Payton’s physical exam, sources said, but has decided to move forward with deal that brings back the key 2022 championship piece.
Mike Curtis: Dwane Casey on Killian Hayes: “He’s pressing a bit. He’s overthinking things with his shooting. If he plays defense, that’s good enough for us. He’s just gotta find some joy in playing again.”
Detroit center Jalen Duren injured his right ankle in the second quarter, but returned to start the second half. The rookie teenager scored a career-high 30 points Friday. The 19-year-old Duren finished with six points in 21 minutes.
James Edwards III: Dwane Casey on Jalen Duren: “He turned his ankle pretty good. He just couldn’t move laterally. I applaud him for trying, he wanted to trade. We didn’t want to risk further injury.”
February 12, 2023 | 6:02 pm EST Update
Four-team trade involving Gary Payton II on track to be completed this Sunday
Adrian Wojnarowski: ESPN Sources: The four-team trade, held up by Golden State’s concern over Gary Payton II’s physical, is tracking to be completed today. Deal allows Payton II (Golden State) James Wiseman (Detroit), Saddiq Bey (Atlanta) and Kevin Knox (Portland) to join new teams.