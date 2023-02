Vaughn acknowledged how well Thomas, who scored 14 points in 18:06 off the bench, had played of late. “We’ve seen him garner a lot of attention as a starter, so I don’t think that changes,” Vaughn said. “It will be great to see that against the second unit. He’s a guy we can put the ball in his hand when we need a bucket. He has confidence to come off the bench and score. We’ll try to use him in that role to take advantage of some matchups. He’s someone we’re gonna continue to use, it’s just now he’s coming off the bench — for now.”