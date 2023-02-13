Lauren L. Williams: Nate McMillan said pregame that John Collins (left hip flexor soreness) is out tonight. Bogdan Bogdanovic (right hip soreness) will play.
February 13, 2023 | 7:30 pm EST Update
Goga Bitadze signs with Orlando
Khobi Price: NEWS: The Orlando Magic have signed former Indiana Pacers big man Goga Bitadze.
Scott Agness: Bitadze continued working out in Indy the last couple of days and the Magic expressed interest. Once they had a free roster spot after waiving Terrence Ross, Bitadze was added. The fresh start he was looking for.
New Orleans Pelicans PR: CJ McCollum (right ankle sprain) is OUT for tonight’s game at Oklahoma City.
NBCUniversal executives have informed the NBA of their interest, said the people, who asked not to be named because the discussions are private. NBC Sports wants a package that would include playoff games to air on NBC’s broadcast network, two of the people said. Some regular season games could be exclusive to NBCUniversal’s streaming service, Peacock. The NBA could also decide to force media companies to simulcast all games on streaming to increase reach, the people said.
No formal discussions can take place with non-incumbent bidders unless Warner Bros. Discovery, which owns Turner Sports, and Disney agree to waive their exclusive negotiation windows, which end in April 2024, according to people familiar with the matter.
Darnell Mayberry: Zach LaVine enjoying his family after his pregame routine. Check out the custom kicks dedicated to his son Saint, complete with little man’s born date. pic.twitter.com/LT4aHCqkFk