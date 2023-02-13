Kevin Chouinard: For tonight’s game at Charlotte: Bog…

1 hour ago via KLChouinard
Kevin Chouinard: For tonight’s game at Charlotte: Bogdan Bogdanovic (right hip soreness) is available. John Collins (left hip flexor soreness) is out.

February 13, 2023 | 7:30 pm EST Update
NBCUniversal executives have informed the NBA of their interest, said the people, who asked not to be named because the discussions are private. NBC Sports wants a package that would include playoff games to air on NBC’s broadcast network, two of the people said. Some regular season games could be exclusive to NBCUniversal’s streaming service, Peacock. The NBA could also decide to force media companies to simulcast all games on streaming to increase reach, the people said.
1 min ago via Alex Sherman @ CNBC

Darnell Mayberry: Zach LaVine enjoying his family after his pregame routine. Check out the custom kicks dedicated to his son Saint, complete with little man’s born date. pic.twitter.com/LT4aHCqkFk

2 mins ago via DarnellMayberry

