Kevin Chouinard: For tomorrow’s game vs. New York: De…

2 hours ago via KLChouinard

, Uncategorized

, , ,

More HoopsHype Rumors
February 14, 2023 | 6:31 pm EST Update

Nicolas Batum: 'I was tagged the worse player in the NBA before I got here'

Farbod Esnaashari: Nicolas Batum with kind words for Russell Westbrook: “I was tagged as the worst player in the NBA before I got here. Some situations work for you, some don’t. It doesn’t define you as a player. It can’t reflect his whole career because of what happened the last 18 months.”
1 hour ago via Farbod_E

Top Rumors

, , , ,

Law Murray: Add Nicolas Batum to the chorus of support for Russell Westbrook in the case that he becomes available. Batum empathizes with Westbrook based off of how Batum was perceived after his tenure in Charlotte.

1 hour ago via LawMurrayTheNU

Uncategorized

, , , ,

February 14, 2023 | 5:47 pm EST Update
Home