Atlanta Hawks PR: The Atlanta Hawks announced today tha…

February 15, 2023 | 5:52 pm EST Update
“It’s pretty seamless. You see him out there, he’s very assertive offensively with the things he wants to do and the spots he needs to get on the floor. I feel like he’s making the right plays out there, so I feel like he’s gotten acclimated to our group and he’s just another guy that’s gonna be able to help us … those years in Atlanta were special. We did a lot of winning there and he was a part of whatever we were building. Just a lot of good memories … we already have a good locker room, he just makes it better.”
“It’s a process, but so far it’s been really fun,” Muscala told CLNS Media. “I feel like they give you the structure, but also the freedom to make plays both offensively and defensively. I’m trying to find my spots on offense, and especially tonight, when the game slowed down, it was a good challenge and I’m excited to watch the film and find ways I can improve. I thought our defense to offense in the first half was really good. I thought we were just moving the ball well and getting to a lot of different actions, great cuts. Playing with Blake, I think, was great in that sense, just getting into a lot of good actions. I think that’s something I can improve on, finding ways to keep the offense moving, especially down the stretch.”
