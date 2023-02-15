“It’s a process, but so far it’s been really fun,” Muscala told CLNS Media. “I feel like they give you the structure, but also the freedom to make plays both offensively and defensively.
I’m trying to find my spots on offense, and especially tonight, when the game slowed down, it was a good challenge and I’m excited to watch the film and find ways I can improve. I thought our defense to offense in the first half was really good. I thought we were just moving the ball well and getting to a lot of different actions, great cuts. Playing with Blake, I think, was great in that sense, just getting into a lot of good actions. I think that’s something I can improve on, finding ways to keep the offense moving, especially down the stretch.”