Kevin Chouinard: For tonight’s game vs. New York: John Collins (left hip flexor soreness) is available. De’Andre Hunter (right ankle soreness) is available.
February 15, 2023 | 7:52 pm EST Update
Memphis Grizzlies PR: The @memgrizz have recalled Ziaire Williams, Jake LaRavia and David Roddy from the @MemphisHustle. In addition, Kenneth Lofton Jr. has been transferred to the Grizzlies.
Golden State Warriors PR: Warriors assign Patrick Baldwin Jr. to Santa Cruz: pic.twitter.com/Xy6Zd2e3sq
Michael Singer: Michael Malone says “it’s just being smart” in regards to Jamal Murray being out. Said it doesn’t make sense to play him when he’s not confident in his knee. But in talking to Murray, Malone said he’s gotten a sense he’s in a good place and thinks the rest will do him well.