Adrian Wojnarowski: The Hawks are starting a search for a new head coach immediately, sources tell ESPN. Among the top characteristics in the search: player development, accountability and getting Hawks offense and defense into league’s Top 10.
February 21, 2023 | 10:21 pm EST Update
Dwight Howard's team involved in massive brawl
NBA Central: Massive brawl in Taiwan 😳 Coach started throwing hands pic.twitter.com/qMK7QboFOy
Alperen Sengun: Thank you to the @NBPA for matching my donation to Ahbap. Thank you to everyone who participated in the auction and donated to the fundraiser. Thank you to the @Houston Rockets, my teammates, and my coaches who donated. We raised over $42,000 which will go directly to Ahbap.
February 21, 2023 | 9:20 pm EST Update
Aaron Gordon on missing All-Star game: 'It hurt me'
Harrison Wind: Aaron Gordon: “It hurt me not being in the All-Star game. If I wasn’t focused on the mental aspect of it, understanding that it’s going to get greater later & there’s a bigger picture, it would have pulled me into a negative mentality…it actually made me that much more hungry.”
Harrison Wind: Jamal Murray on the All-Star game: “No one was playing hard. I used to love watching Vince back when it was competitive and guys used to hoop and guys wanted to hoop.” “I play hard. I’m going to go out there and play hard and have fun. That’s the only way I know how to play. You look back at all the stuff I’ve played in. Jordan Brand, Hoops Summit, Rising Stars. I’ve always shown up. Wouldn’t be any different at All-Star.”
CJ Holmes: Stephen Curry was able to do some non-contact shooting work today after practice at UCLA, per Steve Kerr. Still no updates on when No. 30 will return. Andrew Wiggins is not with the team currently. He’s dealing with a family matter.