6 hours ago via wojespn
Adrian Wojnarowski: The Hawks are starting a search for a new head coach immediately, sources tell ESPN. Among the top characteristics in the search: player development, accountability and getting Hawks offense and defense into league’s Top 10.

February 21, 2023 | 10:21 pm EST Update
February 21, 2023 | 9:20 pm EST Update
Harrison Wind: Jamal Murray on the All-Star game: “No one was playing hard. I used to love watching Vince back when it was competitive and guys used to hoop and guys wanted to hoop.” “I play hard. I’m going to go out there and play hard and have fun. That’s the only way I know how to play. You look back at all the stuff I’ve played in. Jordan Brand, Hoops Summit, Rising Stars. I’ve always shown up. Wouldn’t be any different at All-Star.”
3 hours ago via HarrisonWind

