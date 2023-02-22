Fields wants a coach who'll improve the franchise's pla…

5 hours ago via Adrian Wojnarowski @ ESPN
Fields wants a coach who’ll improve the franchise’s player development and accountability and get the team moving toward the top 10 in both offensive and defensive rankings, sources said. Internally, Fields has emphasized defining what a Hawks player will be and wants this coaching search to help shape those characteristics, sources said.

Uncategorized

,

More HoopsHype Rumors
February 21, 2023 | 10:21 pm EST Update
February 21, 2023 | 9:20 pm EST Update
Harrison Wind: Jamal Murray on the All-Star game: “No one was playing hard. I used to love watching Vince back when it was competitive and guys used to hoop and guys wanted to hoop.” “I play hard. I’m going to go out there and play hard and have fun. That’s the only way I know how to play. You look back at all the stuff I’ve played in. Jordan Brand, Hoops Summit, Rising Stars. I’ve always shown up. Wouldn’t be any different at All-Star.”
3 hours ago via HarrisonWind

, Uncategorized

, , ,

Home