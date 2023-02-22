George Karl: It’s a Trae Young vs a Nikola Jokic League. Me first vs We first.

George Karl: It’s a Trae Young vs a Nikola Jokic Leag…

1 hour ago via CoachKarl22
Harrison Wind: Jamal Murray on the All-Star game: "No one was playing hard. I used to love watching Vince back when it was competitive and guys used to hoop and guys wanted to hoop." "I play hard. I'm going to go out there and play hard and have fun. That's the only way I know how to play. You look back at all the stuff I've played in. Jordan Brand, Hoops Summit, Rising Stars. I've always shown up. Wouldn't be any different at All-Star."
