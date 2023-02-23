There has been mutual interest between the Hawks and Snyder, sources said. At 29-30 and in eighth place in the Eastern Conference standings, the Hawks believe the time is right to move quickly on their coach of the future, if possible, and believe in Snyder’s ability to enhance their culture on and off the floor. Snyder, a former Atlanta assistant, is regarded as the best available coach on the market and one of the league’s top coaches. The 56-year-old compiled a 372-264 record in eight seasons with Utah.
