The Hawks and Snyder had a virtual meeting on Wednesday…

13 hours ago via Shams Charania @ The Athletic
The Hawks and Snyder had a virtual meeting on Wednesday, sources said. Snyder was believed to be out of the country as of Wednesday, and the sides are working on a potential in-person meeting in the very near future, sources added. Along with Snyder, the Hawks have a list of head coaching candidates such as Milwaukee Bucks assistant Charles Lee, Sacramento Kings assistant Jordi Fernandez, Golden State Warriors assistant Kenny Atkinson, San Antonio Spurs assistant Mitch Johnson and G League South Bay’s Miles Simon. Among the pool of candidates, it’s believed that the Hawks have focused on Snyder.

, , , , , , , , Uncategorized

, , , , , , , , , , , ,

More HoopsHype Rumors
February 23, 2023 | 7:07 pm EST Update
Home