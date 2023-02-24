Adrian Wojnarowski: Snyder has been discussing philosophy and organization-building with GM Landry Fields, assistant GM Kyle Korver and owner Tony Ressler in recent days, conversations giving both sides a chance to fully think through how a partnership together would work, sources said.
February 24, 2023 | 2:52 pm EST Update
Paul George drove decision for Clippers to sign Russell Westbrook
“The Clippers are pretty much admitting that Paul George drove this decision,” Windhorst said of the team’s signing of Russell Westbrook. “And from what I understand, they were internally against it at the start. “Paul pushed for it publicly and privately. Kawhi Leonard supported it. And they looked more into it, and they were like, ‘Well, there are some things he could potentially help us with.’”
Suns targeting Derrick Rose on buyout market
NBA Central: The Suns are targeting Derrick Rose on the buyout market, per @Chris Haynes pic.twitter.com/7OaY4575Zz
“It’s kind of cool just be part of this and go through that whole trade process,” Bridges told Andscape before the Nets’ 124-106 loss to the New York Knicks on Feb. 13. “Just midseason going to a whole other team, different concepts, people are different. It’s just a whole other city. It’s kind of cool to me, honestly, just see what you’re made of. I know it’s not easy and I’m not going to be the person that dwells on it and [is] upset about it. I just want to take action. I know times get tough with moving around, trying to find a spot. I feel I can just show that a person, like myself, when the going is tough, I’ll go for it … “I always preach what Monty always preaches, ‘You ain’t getting sent off to war.’ So, I always have that mindset. Just like life goes on, it’s part of it.”
Bridges was in his hotel room in Atlanta when he got word of the life changing trade from Booker. “It was late, late and that’s when DB called me at, like, 1:30,” Bridges said. “He said he just saw the news and I saw it right after. I was just sitting in my hotel room, honestly, just chilling. The Suns called me probably two minutes after it came out. [Suns general manager] James Jones called me.”
Now with the Nets, Bridges went from a major role player to a potential face of the franchise. The 6-foot-6, 209-pounder scored a career-high 45 points, including 15 in a row, as the Nets beat the Miami Heat 116-105 on Feb. 15 in the final game before the NBA All-Star break. “Mostly I’m just being aggressive, which is how I kind of was when Book [Booker] or C [Paul] was out when I was on the Suns,” Bridges said. “Just the same situation. Just be more aggressive. There’s more than just shooting, as well. Still defending and still finding your teammates to try to make the right play every single time, honestly, that’s kind of my mindset on it.”