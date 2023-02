It might be early to make judgements off just 18 NBA games, but Klay Thompson has seen enough to declare the Warriors “got a steal,” with Patrick Baldwin Jr, the No. 28 overall selection in the NBA Draft last year. “He comes in and he’s probably shooting 45% from 3,” said Thompson, who knocked down 12 3-pointers in a 42-point performance. “He’s just oozing with potential. Beautiful, beautiful shot, though. Perfect form. At that height, he’s a prototypical main player and he’s got star potential so I love his humility about his work ethic. And it’s just exciting times. He’s a great prospect.”