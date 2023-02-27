Kevin Chouinard: Trae, on keeping track of the clock: “I’ve been counting down those seconds since I was five years old, six years old. I was counting down every dribble and the seconds in my head, too, so that’s nothing new.”
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day
February 26, 2023 | 9:14 pm EST Update
Mike Trudell: LeBron on the Lakers since the trade deadline (they’re 4-1 since acquiring Russell, Vanderbilt and Beasley): “I feel like we’re in a good place. We’re gonna try to continue that.”
Mike Trudell: AD on having Vanderbilt in the lineup alongside him and LeBron: “It gives us a lot more freedom on the defensive end.” They can switch, stay home, trap and recover … all three can handle bigs and wings.
Erik Slater: Cam Johnson said Brooklyn’s defense has been the hardest adjustment since the trade: “Not to make any excuses, but for four years I’ve had a coach staff who was very adamant on certain defensive principles. And after day after day after day of working on them, they get ingrained…
February 26, 2023 | 7:06 pm EST Update
Quin Snyder agrees to deal with Hawks, expected to be coaching by Tuesday
Adrian Wojnarowski: ESPN Sources: Quin Snyder has reached agreement on a five-year deal — including the rest of this season — to become coach of the Atlanta Hawks. Snyder is expected to be on sidelines as soon as Tuesday vs. Washington. pic.twitter.com/ZYLx7y4v9V