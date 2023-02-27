Marc Stein: Nets showed interest in Ime Udoka as well. I reported that Joe Tsai was getting pressure from external sources to not hire Ime so quickly after his suspension in Boston. But you know, Quin Snyder was also someone that the nets had interest in.
February 27, 2023 | 1:59 pm EST Update
Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta bids on NFL's Washington Commanders
Tilman Fertitta, the billionaire business executive who owns the NBA’s Houston Rockets, is involved in the bidding for the Washington Commanders, two people familiar with the situation said Saturday. Fertitta joins a group of prospective buyers that includes Josh Harris, owner of the NBA’s Philadelphia 76ers and the NHL’s New Jersey Devils, and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.
According to one person with knowledge of the deliberations, Fertitta submitted a bid for the Commanders but is not believed to be a front-runner to purchase the franchise from Daniel Snyder. That person described the sale proceedings as being “at a little bit of a standstill” and estimated Fertitta’s bid was for slightly above $5.5 billion. Another person familiar with the matter said Fertitta is interested in the Commanders and is believed to have visited the team’s training facility in Ashburn.
Harris has visited the Commanders’ facility, two people familiar with the situation said this month. Harris was co-founder of Apollo Global Management and is a general partner of the English Premier League’s Crystal Palace. He is a limited partner in the NFL’s Pittsburgh Steelers. Harris grew up in Chevy Chase and attended the Field School in Northwest Washington.
With 60 games in the books, players are undoubtably tired and in need of a little extra help. And what better pick-me-up than coffee? For that, there is Bosnian Beans, a coffee collaboration between Portland Coffee Roasters and Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkić, and a portion of each sale goes to a good cause.
Because Nurkić is a tall man, it only makes sense that his personal blend would come in a tall bag. So as to not “look ridiculously small when Nurkić is holding it,” Bosnian Beans only comes in 2lb bags. It’s a big bag with a big heart, with $3 of each sale going to the Jusuf Nurkić Foundation, which goes to “impact the lives of youth, women, and the community in his home country of Bosnia.”
February 27, 2023 | 12:52 pm EST Update
Maxi Kleber back on Tuesday?
Marc Stein: There is optimism in Dallas that key defender Maxi Kleber, out since mid-December with a right hamstring tear, will make his much-anticipated return to the lineup Tuesday against Indiana, league sources say. More NBA from me: marcstein.substsack.com