Lauren L. Williams: When asked about the timing, Landry Fields said that he had Kyle Korver reach out to Snyder when they made the coaching change. He said that they’d already lined up what they were looking for in a coach… Mentioned that they were looking to be aggressive.

Within a week, 170 donors had responded, so Mofid raised his goal to $5,000. Then came Sunday, when Mofid awoke, logged into the GoFundMe page and saw a $45,000 donation from “Kyrie.” “I actually thought it was a mistake or a scam, like spam mail,” Mofid told The News on Monday. Mofid Googled around and saw that, sure enough, Mavericks star Kyrie Irving has in fact been recently donating to GoFundMe efforts that touched him in some way. “That’s when I went into a state of shock,” Mofid said.
Damian Lillard on drug test after 71-point performance: 'Are y'all serious?'

“I mean, honestly, I was like, ‘Are y’all serious?’ ” Lillard said Sunday during his post-game news conference. “I did the urine test yesterday and they backed it up with the blood draw tonight after the game and it was actually the first time in my career being tested after a game. And then, aside from that, they know that I’m scared of needles. “I know I’ve got a lot of tattoos, but when you’re doing a blood draw, it’s different from tattoos,” Lillard continued, before gesturing from above his head and then dropping his hand. “It brought me down from here to the floor.”
