Within a week, 170 donors had responded, so Mofid raised his goal to $5,000. Then came Sunday, when Mofid awoke, logged into the GoFundMe page and saw a $45,000 donation from “Kyrie.” “I actually thought it was a mistake or a scam, like spam mail,” Mofid told The News on Monday. Mofid Googled around and saw that, sure enough, Mavericks star Kyrie Irving has in fact been recently donating to GoFundMe efforts that touched him in some way. “That’s when I went into a state of shock,” Mofid said.