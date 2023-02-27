Lauren L. Williams: Couple players have popped out for Quin Snyder’s introductory presser. I’ve seen Dejounte Murray, Bogdan Bogdanovic and Trent Forrest along with some of the coaching staff, inc. Joe Prunty.
February 27, 2023 | 9:19 pm EST Update
LaMelo Ball suffers non-contact injury
NBA on ESPN: LaMelo Ball headed back to the locker room after awkwardly falling on this play. pic.twitter.com/wirzYaHCZN
LaMelo Ball fractures right ankle
OFFICIAL: LaMelo Ball suffered a fracture in his right ankle in tonight’s home game vs. Detroit. Presented by @novanthealth
Scott Agness: Just in: Pacers rookie Kendall Brown underwent surgery to address a right tibia stress fracture. The procedure was completed by Dr. Renn Crichlow at OrthoIndy.
Within a week, 170 donors had responded, so Mofid raised his goal to $5,000. Then came Sunday, when Mofid awoke, logged into the GoFundMe page and saw a $45,000 donation from “Kyrie.” “I actually thought it was a mistake or a scam, like spam mail,” Mofid told The News on Monday. Mofid Googled around and saw that, sure enough, Mavericks star Kyrie Irving has in fact been recently donating to GoFundMe efforts that touched him in some way. “That’s when I went into a state of shock,” Mofid said.
February 27, 2023 | 8:31 pm EST Update
Damian Lillard on drug test after 71-point performance: 'Are y'all serious?'
“I mean, honestly, I was like, ‘Are y’all serious?’ ” Lillard said Sunday during his post-game news conference. “I did the urine test yesterday and they backed it up with the blood draw tonight after the game and it was actually the first time in my career being tested after a game. And then, aside from that, they know that I’m scared of needles. “I know I’ve got a lot of tattoos, but when you’re doing a blood draw, it’s different from tattoos,” Lillard continued, before gesturing from above his head and then dropping his hand. “It brought me down from here to the floor.”
Dane Moore: Taurean Prince will be back Tuesday after missing the last two games. Rudy Gobert is probable to play after missing the last game with an illness. Jaylen Nowell missed the last game with left knee tendinopathy (same injury Ant had last year), and he’s listed as questionable.