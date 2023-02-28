Atlanta Hawks PR: The Atlanta Hawks announced today that two-way guard Donovan Williams has been transferred to the College Park Skyhawks.
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day
February 28, 2023 | 10:24 am EST Update
Knicks to sign Duane Washington Jr on a two-way deal
Adrian Wojnarowski: The Knicks are planning to sign guard Duane Washington Jr., on a two-way contract, sources tell ESPN. Washington averaged 7.9 points in nearly 13 minutes for Suns this season.
Baldwin is averaging 17.1 shot attempts per 36 minutes, which isn’t Curry/Thompson territory but isn’t far from it, either. Baldwin might be quiet, but he’s not shy. “I think a lot of that is, I want to say, confidence, but sometimes it’s just arrogance because I know I’m 6-11, and I know I can get shots off against anybody in the league, for the most part,” Baldwin said. “I just think knowing my physical abilities and knowing my skill set, I think I feel comfortable taking those shots. And they’re going in at a high clip, so it’s easy to take the next one.”
From Dec. 1 on, Baldwin is shooting exactly 50 percent from distance (27-for-54) in 15 games. The more he’s playing, the better he’s shooting. “It doesn’t feel like I’m streaky or hot or anything,” Baldwin said. “It just feels like I’m taking shots in the offense, and they’re going in. I do think this rate is repeatable. We’ll see with the scouting reports, what the next reads are for me.”
There is no replacing James, obviously, but Troy Brown Jr. is the early favorite to take his spot in the starting lineup. He’s been James’ primary backup in the first and third quarters, is solid defensively, and can space the floor around the Russell-Davis pick-and-roll attack. The Lakers also will likely find more frontcourt minutes for Rui Hachimura and Austin Reaves as they attempt to collectively replace James’ scoring and playmaking. They also could deploy more two-point guard lineups — something Ham has refrained from since the deadline — with Russell and Dennis Schröder. Malik Beasley will need more 25-point nights like he had the Warriors last week. Lonnie Walker IV, who has been the 11th man in the new rotation and sparingly played, could be called upon again for his sparkplug offense.
Adam Zagoria: The Lakers upcoming schedule while LeBron is out with a right foot injury. They have the easiest remaining schedule per ESPN analytics but it’s unclear when, OR IF, LeBron will return, per @Adrian Wojnarowski pic.twitter.com/86obXmpJiW
Father Time hasn’t caught up to James from a performance perspective — incredibly he’s a top-10 player in his 20th season — but time arguably has caught up to him from an availability perspective. James has missed at least 15 games in each season (including the game he’s going to miss Tuesday in Memphis), and will almost certainly have missed 20-plus games in four of five seasons. And it’s understandable. He’s 38 and has logged nearly the most minutes in NBA history.